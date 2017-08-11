School board to receive SEEK program update

Last year, the district announced the SEEK curriculum would shift toward [response to instruction and intervention] enrichment, exploratory classes and Pre-AP extension activities.

About 50 parents, educators and county commissioners and students met following the announcement to address concerns after parents and educators rushed to defend the program for gifted students.

Wilson County Schools director Donna Wright said although SEEK provides students with that safe environment, the district hopes to further student enrichment with opportunities not possible with SEEK.

Wright also said a SEEK advisory council, which would include parents, for middle school would be formed to assist in the evaluation and communication of any proposed SEEK changes for the 2017-2018 school year.

“We’re pleased to announce that the advisory council has completed its work, and on Monday night, the group’s recommendations were presented to members of the school board and approved,” Jennifer Johnson, Wilson County Schools spokesperson, said in April.

Wright said the board would also receive an update about bus drivers.

“We need six new routes. I’ll talk more about that Monday night,” Wright said.

The district’s needs assessment list, currently stalled in the Wilson County Commission, included funding for bus driver pay raises.

Wilson County Schools transportation director Jerry Partlow suggested a $2 raise for bus drivers, approximately $708,000, which includes benefits.

The request is an attempt to address the district’s bus driver shortage. Issues previously raised surrounding the district’s bus driver shortage included the split-shift format that drivers adhere to, along with a lack of respect from students and parents, inconsistency in handling reports of incidents and driver pay.

The group will also discuss policy on bullying, personal device usage and foreign exchange students during Monday’s meeting.