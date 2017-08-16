Belmont sends largest group of students abroad

With more than 650 students participating in 34 programs, including Maymester trips, students have spent time in Greece, Brazil, England, France, Switzerland and Haiti, among many other locations.

Participating students from Wilson County included Lauren White, of Mt. Juliet, who traveled to Cambodia; Morgan Maxwell, of Mt. Juliet, who traveled to Switzerland; Kendyl Turner, of Lebanon, who traveled to Ireland and Northern Ireland; and Chanel Thomas, of Mt. Juliet, who traveled to Spain.

Belmont’s new director of Study Abroad, Thandi Dinani, said the opportunity to spend time abroad in college is an invaluable experience as participants are able to see the world in a whole new way.

“Studying abroad encourages students to expand worldviews and deepen their understanding of themselves and the world,” Dinani said. “Living in a global society, it is important that our students experience and understand the interconnectedness of the world. It also prepares students for their future careers, as they learn to understand diverse perspectives and work to navigate other cultures.”

Junior corporate communication and psychology double major Christiana Duerksen participated in one of Belmont’s month-long trips to China. While there, she visited Beijing, Zhengzhou, Hangzhou, Huangshan and Shanghai, among other cities. Focused on “China Rising,” the trip was centered around understanding Chinese culture and included four courses for credit.

While there, the group visited many landmarks including Tiananmen Square, the Forbidden City, the Great Wall, the Shaolin Monastery, the Longmen Grottoes and Huangshan Mountain. They experienced diverse cuisine and traveled throughout the country by bus and train.

Though Duerksen has traveled abroad before, she said this trip was different.

“I’ve never been somewhere so incredibly different than the US,” she said. “My favorite memories, aside from the amazing sights, were the moments all the students spent together. Because it’s a month-long trip, we developed great friendships. The best moments were getting to explore an incredible country with the people I was becoming so close with.”

As a seasoned traveler herself, Duerksen said one of the reasons she chose Belmont was for its study abroad offerings. After having the opportunity to travel to Peru and Europe through her high school in Colorado, Duerksen said she was especially interested in an institution that could provide similar experiences.

“I knew, coming into Belmont, that I wanted to study abroad,” she said. “Anyone can book a flight and a hotel to visit another country, but you can’t get this same type of experience without being there with your professors and such knowledgeable tour guides. This trip was absolutely incredible.”

