International Bullying Prevention Association to hold 14th annual education conference

This year’s conference will focus on the importance of adult-youth partnerships. Keynote presenters include motivational speaker Karen Vadino, who will touch on humor and laughter in working with youth, and Marc Brackett from Yale University, who will present his findings on emotionally intelligent bullying prevention. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to attend more than 40 workshops and a research panel that includes Peter Smith, Dorothy Eslage and Jeff Sprague.

“Bullying is a serious problem among today’s youth, making our prevention efforts increasingly relevant,” said Lynn Lonsway, executive director of the IBPA. “Our conference focuses on providing attendees with strategies and tools they can immediately implement in their schools and communities, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to share these with Nashville.”

Open to school counselors, administrators, social workers, mental health coordinators and student service coordinators, the conference will feature three days of workshops and sessions that focus on practical, hands-on solutions and theoretical, research-based presentations for individuals who work closely with youth.

Conference registration is open. Individuals who register before Sept. 15 will receive early bird pricing at $285 for members and $325 for nonmembers. Those interested in registering should eiseverywhere.com//ehome/222224.

For more information on IBPA and the annual conference, visit ibpaworld.org or contact info@ibpaworld.org.

The International Bullying Prevention Association, a nonprofit organization, is the premier global membership organization dedicated to advancing bullying-prevention best practices by convening research-based forums, advocating best practices, promoting positive school climate and collaborating across disciplines, sectors and fields. The organization is structured around four guiding principles, which include ethical training practices, ethical conduct toward practices and performance, ethical conduct toward professional colleagues and ethical conduct toward the community.