MTSU faculty members receive honors

Staff Reports • Today at 9:34 PM

Middle Tennessee State University faculty members gather for a group photo with university leaders Aug. 24 after they were recognized by the MTSU Foundation for their service at the fall faculty meeting inside Tucker Theatre.

The 15 recipients and their 2017 honors include (front row from left) Becky B. Alexander, outstanding achievement in instructional technology award; K. Virginia Hamby, outstanding public service award; Timothy R. “Tim” Graeff, outstanding teacher award; Tyler A. Babb, outstanding achievement in instructional technology award; Kevin E. Smith, career achievement award; Hugh E. Berryman, special projects award; (back row, from left) Virginia S. “Ginny” Danby, outstanding teacher award; Mary B. Farone, distinguished research award; Nancy Ruth James, outstanding public service award; MTSU alumnus Ron Nichols, who is vice president of the MTSU Foundation; MTSU president Sidney A. McPhee; Janet K. McCormick, outstanding teacher award; Rebekka King, outstanding teacher award; Seth J. Marshall, outstanding teacher award; Julie A. Myatt Barger, outstanding teaching in general education; and Sekou M. Franklin, outstanding public service award. Not pictured is Charles O. “Odie” Blackman, creative activity award.

