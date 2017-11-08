Dual enrollment made more accessible for Wilson County students

State leaders placed a heavy emphasis on career and college readiness for students, and the dual-enrollment offerings help launch students on the proper paths with college courses while still enrolled in high school.

"Our students and their parents are truly grateful for the reduced textbook prices,” said Mt. Juliet High School assistant principal Beverly Sharpe. “Most of our students enroll in multiple college courses, and textbooks costs can be prohibitive. This program has made eTextbooks affordable and easily accessible for our students.”

“After surveying a number of Tennessee school districts, we found students weren’t taking the courses to help them get into college because there was a struggle to pay for the textbooks,” said Todd Svec, vice president of Tennessee Book Co. “Publishers are beginning to put together models that offer great savings for students. Working with our publishing partners, we saved Wilson students an average of $65 per book. Because of the great success with Wilson County, Tennessee Book Company is able to offer savings to every school district in Tennessee.”

All digital content will be distributed through VitalSource Technologies, an Ingram Content Group company. Its learning platform, Bookshelf, is widely used in kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as higher education.