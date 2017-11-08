Springdale named school of the year

The Tennessee School Board Association recognized architectural firms for their excellence in school design by presenting the TSBA School of the Year awards at the convention.

The group granted awards in four categories, including new school construction of elementary and high schools and a people’s choice award, which was selected by TSBA membership.

Nominees who wished to be considered for the award were asked to submit details on cost efficiency, aesthetics, energy and environmentally conscious design, flexibility, expandability and size and development of site.

Springdale Elementary School opened last summer at 5675 Central Pike in Mt. Juliet. Former Stoner Creek Elementary School principal Christine Miller was named principal of the new school.