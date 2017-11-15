Bowie named national leadership representative

The award is given annually to deserving National Beta Club members who best demonstrate quality leadership through effective teamwork, inspiration to fellow peers, a courageous attitude and an honest character.

Bowie was one of three junior Beta members who received the honor nationally. Winners were announced during National Beta Club’s leadership summit in Arkansas where Beta members gathered for leadership training. During the two-day summit, members participated in leadership activities focused on personal growth, identifying values, development of character and connection to their communities.

As part of her duties as leadership representative, Bowie will represent National Beta Club at the 2018-2019 leadership summit in Arkansas, promote Beta as part of organizational growth initiatives and be an advocate for leadership opportunities in her community.

National Beta Club will introduce her at the upcoming state convention in Tennessee. Bowie will take part in the national convention next summer in Savannah, Georgia, where she will interview for the role of national leadership representative.