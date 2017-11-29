School board to discuss childcare changes

The board voted in May to increase fees during a three-year period after school leaders indicated the Kids Club program has subsidized the program in the past few years.

Mickey Hall, Wilson County Schools deputy director, said the program was introduced as a recruitment and retention tool for educators.

Hall said the district raised the program’s rate years ago when the board approved a $9.50 an hour starting pay for all school system employees. He said at the same time, several parents of Kids Club children, the after-school program for school-aged children, said they believed they were supplementing the Learning Center.

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said Hall worked to create the gradual increase option, which she said would still draw funds from the Kids Club.

However, Anne Barger, supervisor of early childhood and family resources, said the change did not affect the financial situation.

“The new rates approved in May have not closed the gap of how much Kids Club parents are supporting the Learning Centers,” Barger said in a memo to Wright and Hall.

Barger highlighted changes to state and federal law that impacted payroll and other finances.

Barger also made a few recommended changes to the Learning Center, which includes eliminating the Carroll Oakland School and Mt. Juliet Elementary School programs and implement the approved 2019-2020 increased rates a year earlier at the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

“As of Oct. 31, 2017, the [Carroll Oakland and Mt. Juliet Elementary School] sites are operating at a loss based on revenue, payroll, benefits and food and supply costs. Abolishing the positions would create payroll savings of $128,246 for the Extended Schools Program,” Barger said.

Barger said although there would be an increase in revenue from the proposed rate increase for the 2018-2019 school year, Kids Club would still support the Learning Center.

“However, the amount will be lessened, which will allow us to provide activities and enrichment to the children of Kids Club and continue to provide quality care and activities in the learning centers,” she said.

Barger said parents of children at the Learning Center would be offered placement for their children at other learning centers in the school system.

The board split their vote earlier this year on the rate increase, with board members Wayne McNeese, Bill Robinson and Larry Inman voting against the increase.

“I’m not going to support this because I want us to re-scramble the eggs and see if we can’t find an answer. I think we’re taking a benefit away from these people,” Robinson said during the meeting. “I know how hard it’s going to be for some of these people to get $3,000-$4,000 back in their pockets.”

Board member Tom Sottek said although he didn’t favor the gradual increase, he felt it was better than other potential options.

“What I’m also concerned about is the sustainability of the program going forward and whether or not it’s even going to be available if we don’t make some changes,” said Sottek, who said he understood the effect the increase could have on families with more than one child.

“We get a lot of bang for our bucks from our teachers, and to do something with this benefit – I’ve got a tough time with it. I’m also one of those that if I use a service, I ought to pay for that service, but we’ve got to do something different for our teachers,” McNeese said.

The school board will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. in a work session and Monday at 6 p.m. in its regular meeting at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.