Friendship Christian teaches students to serve in fundraiser

Students packed 10,000 meals Thursday to feed orphan children in Haiti in the school's gymnasium.

The event was a fundraiser for the school as well as part of a partnership with Feed the Need, a nonprofit organization from Florida dedicated to helping feed less fortunate people.

“First and foremost, it is a fundraiser for our school,” said Friendship Christian director of marketing and communications Aaron Sain. “The way we do that is much like a walk-a-thon. The students have asked people in their life, ‘hey, will you sponsor me as we pack 10,000 meals for people in Haiti?’ So the people give because they love those children, but also because they have a heart for feeding hungry people. So it’s a win-win.”

Throughout the morning, Friendship students filtered in and out of the school’s gymnasium, forming assembly lines to package meals for Haitian children.

“My favorite part is the bag-packing part,” said elementary school student Sophia Hillson. “The part where you put food in the bag and then send it down the line for other people to finish. I think it’s good to help out.”

From the school, the meals will be taken to Feed the Need’s warehouse in North Carolina. There, employees will load them onto pallets and send them to Haiti, where to be distributed to students at 22 sites.

“The average child in Haiti eats only one meal every two days,” said Feed the Need representative Don Carmichael. “The idea is, instead of doing a typical fundraiser like candy bar sales or cookie dough, do something meaningful that gives back. One of the things we’ve learned years ago is, when you go and serve somebody, you often get more out of it than the people you serve. When you teach a child that he or she can make a difference in the world, everything changes. Now there’s a different sense of purpose for why they’re here.”

Carmichael said the organization does about 50 of these events throughout the year at schools across America and Canada. He and Sain agreed a program like this was a good way to bring missionary work to the students.

“Not everyone can go to a foreign mission field and participate in a mission trip,” said Sain. “A lot of our students do, but this is a way to bring a foreign mission experience to all of the students.”