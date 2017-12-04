School board approves Learning Center increase

The board voted in May to increase fees for the Learning Center, a childcare program for children of Wilson County teachers until the children reach school age, during a three-year period after school leaders indicated the Kids Club program has subsidized the program in the past few years.

Mickey Hall, Wilson County Schools deputy director, discussed the program during the May meeting and said the program was introduced as a recruitment and retention tool for educators.

“Back then, we didn’t have the software in place that we could tell them that or not,” Hall said in May. “Now we have the evidence to show the Kids Club is breaking even. TLCs are not.”

The group grappled during the May meeting about the appropriate way to cover the needed funds, estimated at $350,000, which included taking the money from the district’s general purpose fund, raising the fees in one year or eliminating the program, which no board member indicated was a viable option.

Hall said the district raised the program’s rate in 2014 when the board approved a $9.50 an hour starting pay for all school system employees. He said, at the same time, several parents of Kids Club children, the after-school program for school-aged children, said they believed they were supplementing the Learning Center.

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said Hall worked to create the gradual increase option, which she said would still draw funds from the Kids Club.

However, Anne Barger, supervisor of early childhood and family resources, said the change did not affect the financial situation, which led to a recommendation to close Learning Center locations at Carroll Oakland School and Mt. Juliet Elementary School, among other changes, including a weekly rate increase.

Hall said the Learning Center program lost about $194,000 from the beginning of July to the end of October.

“We cannot continue to sustain that. That’s for a quarter,” said Hall, who said the program would cost about $582,000 per year.

“What we’ve had to do to make up that difference is take programs away from the Kids Club portion – things we used to do for that program. Some people have said they don’t care about that, but the parents of that program do. It’s what they’re paying for,” Hall said.

Board member Tom Sottek said he thinks parents would want money designated for a certain program to remain with the program.

“I don’t think it’s fair nor is it fiscally responsible to take money from the Kids Club parents and put toward TLC,” said Sottek, who said the program was possibly misrepresented for teachers in the past.

“The frustration that I have is that – we said this last spring – is that this program for the teachers, which is a wonderful program, was probably misrepresented in some cases for teachers to come work here, saying it was a benefit when it was really just a service,” Sottek said. “It was a service that was provided that need to be paid for by somebody.”

Board member Wayne McNeese made the motion to keep the locations open until the end of the school year and implement the $20 weekly rate increase, which also allow the school board and district staff time to analyze other options to make the program sustainable in the future.

The board will likely make a recommendation next spring.