Coles Ferry Elementary raises a record-breaking $30,750

The money raised will enable the schools parent-teacher organization to invest in equipment, supplies, technology and programs to benefit Coles Ferry students.

“Thank you to all of the corporate Cougar Read-A-Thon sponsors,” said Katy Moscardelli with Coles Ferry PTO. “These friends of Coles Ferry helped make this Read-A-Thon a record-breaking success.”

Moscardelli said the gold-level Read-A-Thon sponsors were AstraZeneca, Dr. Charles Lanning with Women’s Health Center, the Baenziger family, Porter Dentistry, Blackwell Realty & Auction, Re-Max Legacy Properties and Dusty Jones, Chop House on the Green, S&S Towing, Craighead Home Sales, Studio Oakley Architects, Jewell Signs and the Huffaker Group. Silver-level sponsors were Amy and Troy Adams, Imagine That Art Studio, realtor Jamison Durham with Blackwell Realty and Auction, Marathon Mini Mart, Fakes and Hooker, the Dooley Foundation, Shelley and Joe Gardner, Tri County Garage, Bri and Adam Greer, Zips No. 4 Citgo and Catherine and Jay Hinesley.

Prizes were awarded to students based on books read and money raised. Students also earned the Fun Night award, which included dinner donated from the Lebanon Chick-fil-A, games in the gym, art and running the halls of the school.