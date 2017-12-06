Southside Elementary School to hold ribbon cutting for renovations

The school converted the elementary gym into five new classrooms, including an art studio, a prekindergarten classroom and three other typical classrooms. The middle school gym was converted into two new science labs and a full-size band room. There is a new gymnasium with a stage for musical and drama productions, as well as four new classrooms. A new entrance and administrative area was created with a grand lobby and teacher work area. Lastly, the school received a new playground with a walking track.

The event Sunday will allow anyone who hasn’t yet seen the new areas to come out. In attendance will be Director of Schools Donna Wright, Board of Education chairman Larry Tomlinson and Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

For more information, call Southside Elementary School at 615-444-6330.