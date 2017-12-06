Wilson County Schools unveils new logo

In September, staffers in the instructional technology division were tasked to develop a new color scheme and logo that would not only highlight the direction the district is heading and also feature some of the iconic images that are associated with the county’s three major cities.

The cedar trees on the logo are representative of the Cedars of Lebanon, the 900-acre state park that sits roughly 10 miles south of Lebanon.

The two lakes in the background symbolize Old Hickory Lake and Percy Priest Lake, with the city of Mt. Juliet situated in between.

The train in the center is symbolic of Watertown’s historic train depot, which was built before the turn of the 19th century.

The Ferris wheel, which is the most prominent feature, is an obvious reference to the Wilson County Fair… which is not only a local treasure, but has long been hailed as the largest and most well-attended fair in the state. The images on it represent the school district’s core mission, which is to provide a well-rounded education that prepares students for their future careers, as well as life.

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said the end result exceeded her expectations.

“It’s no secret that I’m progressive when it comes to the tools and strategies we utilize to educate students, but at the same time, history is important,” Wright said. “There’s a lot of wisdom in it. I wanted a logo that very vividly expressed that, and I believe that’s exactly what they did.”

In the next few months, the district website will undergo a major redesign that’ll incorporate the new color scheme and be more user friendly for those who need information.