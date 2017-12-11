Lebanon schools honor friends of education

Each school honored a True Friend of Education and a True Business Friend of Education.

“We are lucky to be in such a wonderful community and have people support what we do,” said Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson.

True Friend of Education recipients included Burr Sheely and Lois Underwood at Byars Dowdy Elementary School; Audrey Griffin at Castle Heights Elementary School; Katy Moscardelli at Coles Ferry Elementary School; Angela Jimenez at Sam Houston Elementary School; Courtney Perry at Walter J. Baird Middle School; and Nancy Barrett at Winfree Bryant Middle School.

True Business Friend of Education recipients included Hope Sampson and College Hills Church of Christ at Byars Dowdy; Rick Thorne and THW Insurance at Castle Heights; the Huffaker Group at Coles Ferry; Spectra Energy at Sam Houston; Lisa Anderson and Middle Tennessee Recycling at Walter J. Baird and Jeff Gannon and State Farm Insurance at Winfree Bryant.

The group also honored the newly formed Byars Dowdy choir, led by Soniya Patel, during its student spotlight and Byars Dowdy secretary Laura Stafford during its employee spotlight.