Vol State introduces new mascot

However, there hasn’t been a physical mascot for more than a decade. That changed recently as the college welcomed the new Vol State Pioneer mascot to campus. Vol State cheerleaders, athletes and students participated in the event held on the Thigpen Library plaza on the Gallatin campus.

“This is a fun way to show off our Pioneer identity and let people know about the events and activities we have here at Vol State,” said public relations coordinator Eric Melcher. “The mascot will cheer on our athletes at our basketball, softball and baseball games and get out into the community to represent our Vol State pride. We’re taking suggestions from students for a name for the Pioneer. We’ll announce that at our homecoming basketball games on Saturday, Nov. 18.”

Vol State has 8,900 students enrolled for the fall. The college offers more than 90 areas of study and has campuses in Gallatin, Springfield, Cookeville and Livingston.

Volunteer State Community College has more than 90 programs of study and offers two-year degrees, certificates and paths to university transfer. Continuing education and workforce development extend the college mission to the entire community. For more information, visit volstate.edu.