Wilson retired teachers hear from state representative

Cleaves spoke on her belief in the importance of membership in the retired associations. She expounded on the three Rs of recruit, replace and retain. Cleaves emphasized dues paid by members support the men and women who monitor issues concerning retirees. She said they work tireless hours to ensure retired educators get to keep the benefits they have.

The best news of the day was hearing the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System is actuarially sound and ranked No. 4 in the nation. Following the meeting, Rutland Place provided a buffet for members to enjoy.