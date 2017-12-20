Mt. Juliet student places in state civics essay contest

Kennedy Cole finished third in the contest in the ninth-12th-grade division.

Students were asked to write about citizenship with length requirements varying by grade level. Winners received a TNStars 529 college savings program scholarship and a trip to the state capitol in the spring. First-place winners received a $500 scholarship, with second- and third-place winners receiving $250 and $100, respectively.

“I’m thrilled more than 1,000 students from across the state wrote an essay for the contest. The students demonstrated a passion for actively participating in their communities at a young age,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Our long-term goal is to increase civic engagement across the state.”

The contest, along with last year’s student mock election, is part of the secretary of state’s civic engagement program.

The civic engagement program also offers lesson plans based on the Tennessee Blue Book created by Tennessee teachers. The goal is to offer an easy way for teachers to incorporate civic engagement into their curriculum.

For more information on the essay contest, student mock election or lesson plans visit sos.tn.gov/civics.