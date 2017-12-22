Lebanon High School names Spear assistant principal

“We expanded the instructional technology department with the intent that we needed someone with a school background, technology content experience, organization and, most importantly, supervisory experience. Charlie was the most qualified, with the added benefit of being an administrator,” said Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson.

Lowery’s official title will be curriculum development coordinator for instructional technology.

Spear will fill Lowery’s position. The longtime band director will now be tasked with teacher evaluations, student discipline and serve as the testing coordinator for the school.

Co-band director Ben Channel will take over as the lone band director. Channel was band director at Winfree Bryant Middle School prior to moving to Lebanon High School at the start of the 2015-2016 school year.