Gladeville Elementary School October Gators of the Month

The Gladeville Elementary School Gators of the Month for October are (back row, from left) Logan McHugh, Lacey Coursey, Drew Massengale, Lance Corn, Sailor Willis, Sam Henry, Josh Dill, Xander Gessford, Luma De Alcantara, (middle row, from left) JuliAnn Gill, Alayna Dwyer, Geneva Alcendor, Carter Spencer, Noah Frattini, Zavyaun Dobson, Carter Matheney, Eli Ochoa, Will Odom, Ethan Stewart, Alexis Jackson, (front row, from left) Aynsley Gainous, Ava Speer, Kayden Kidd, Ryan Pack, Michael Powers Jr., Bo Ragan, Garrett Coffey, Axli Reynolds, Riley Hall, Charlee Revels and Jacilee Coles. Not pictured is Bryson Toy.