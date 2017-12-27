School News: Local students stand out in colleges, universities

BEREA, Ky. – Alyssa Vinson, of Mt. Juliet, was named to the fall dean’s list at Berea College.

A student is named to the dean’s list who achieves a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Berea College is distinctive in higher education. Offering bachelor’s degrees in 33 majors, including arts and sciences and select professional programs, as well as independent majors designed by students to mirror approved majors at other colleges, Berea College awards four-year tuition scholarships to all its students, who because of financial circumstances cannot otherwise afford a high-quality, residential, liberal arts education.

Newman named to fall dean’s list at Southeast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Allison Newman, of Hermitage, was named to the Southeast Missouri State University dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall semester.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit-no credit or pass-fail courses.

Vol State announces honors society inductees

GALLATIN – Volunteer State Community College announced the fall 2017 inductees into the Phi Theta Kappa honors society, and several Wilson County students were inducted.

The purpose of Phi Theta Kappa is to recognize and encourage scholarship among two-year college students. Phi Theta Kappa provides opportunity for the development of leadership and service.

Students from Wilson County inducted included Abigail Youngers, of Mt. Juliet; Josh Wilson Ashby, of Old Hickory; Carol Seeley, of Lebanon; Mark Parker, of Lebanon; Hannah Page, of Mt. Juliet; Travis Mays, of Mt. Juliet; Savannah Kearney, of Lebanon; and Carissa Drew, of Old Hickory.

Three Wilson County students graduate from UT at Martin

MARTIN – Three Wilson County students were among several who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during fall commencement Dec. 16 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on campus.

Wilson County students who received undergraduate degrees were Miranda M. Carlton, of Lebanon; Robbie Denise Farmer, of Lebanon; and Kaitlin Chea Harris, of Mt. Juliet.

Local students make Belmont University fall dean’s list

NASHVILLE – Several Wilson County students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall semester.

Wilson County students who made the dean’s list at Belmont included Chandler Bastin, of Lebanon; Emily Bazel, of Old Hickory; Hannah Burnette, of Mt. Juliet; Austin Coleman, of Mt. Juliet; Macey Crow, of Lebanon; Michael DeVries, of Mt. Juliet; Eva Ellis, of Hermitage; Mikaela Freeman, of Old Hickory; Megan Graham, of Lebanon; Caroline Hendrick, of Lebanon; Sydney Jackson, of Hermitage; Katherine Jones, of Hermitage; Christian Kaposy, of Mt. Juliet; Kaleb Knight, of Hermitage; Kateri Laporte, of Hermitage; Karen Le, of Mt. Juliet; Alexandra Lee, of Mt. Juliet; Karlee Lyons, of Old Hickory; Morgan Maxwell, of Mt. Juliet; Sally McCabe, of Old Hickory; Lauren Meadows, of Mt. Juliet; Paul Nowakowski, of Mt. Juliet; Jacob Paddon, of Mt. Juliet; Christopher Pfaff, of Lebanon; Henry Pillon, of Hermitage; Emily Raney, of Mt. Juliet; Nancy Sharkawy, of Old Hickory, Linda Sok, of Lebanon; Hannah Stalnaker, of Lascassas; Madison Storey, of Old Hickory; Nisa Syed, of Hermitage; Chanel Thomas, of Mt. Juliet; Sandra Tomas, of Hermitage; Jaryn Toms, of Hermitage; Kendyl Turner, of Lebanon; Steven Wall, of Hermitage; Lewis Weaser, of Hermitage; Brenna Wheeler, of Mt. Juliet; Lauren White, of Mt. Juliet; and Madison Wiest, of Mt. Juliet.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

About 35 percent of Belmont’s 8,080 students qualified for the fall dean’s list.

“This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies,” said Belmont provost Thomas Burns. “It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

Wilson County students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi honor society

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four Wilson County students were recently initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Students from Wilson County inducted into Phi Kappa Phi at Middle Tennessee State University included Gabriella Lindskoug, of Mt. Juliet; Brittany Harrison, of Lascassas; Randi Bruce, of Lebanon; and Yazmeen Rigaud, of Mt. Juliet.

The students are among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.