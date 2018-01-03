Leadership conference scholarship available for woman collegian

The American Association of University Women is accepting nominees for attendance at the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders. The two-and-a-half day event is slated for May 30 to June 2, 2018, at the University of Maryland, College Park.

AAUW’s Murfreesboro chapter will select one individual to be its nominee for the Tennessee AAUW scholarship. The state AAUW will pay the cost of registration to the conference. If the Murfreesboro chapter nominee is awarded the state scholarship, the chapter will add $200 in travel funds to the stipend.

Nominees should be undergraduate women with some leadership experience and good communication skills. They also must be available to attend the conference upon receipt of the scholarship.

To nominate a student, the following information must be submitted to nccwsl@aauw-murfreesboro.org:

The student’s full name, mailing address, phone number and email address;

The student’s major and expected graduation date;

A list of the student’s extracurricular activities;

A list of leadership positions the student has held;

The student’s permission to be nominated with agreement to attend the conference if selected;

Your reasons for nominating the student and your opinion of how the student will benefit from the conference experience;

A 250- to 300-word essay in which the student explains the most valuable lessons they have learned from their extracurricular activities and leadership experiences and how they expect to benefit from attending the conference.

AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. AAUW membership is open to college students and anyone with a college degree, including a two-year degree.

Nomination will be accepted until Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. For more information, contact Dia Cirillo at 773-677-4238 or President@AAUW-Murfreesboro.org.