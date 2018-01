Southside School November Saints of the Month

The Southside School Saints of the Month for November are (back row, from left) Hannah Potter in seventh grade, Peyton Laney in eighth grade, Raegan Staggs in sixth grade, (middle row, from left) Julia Baier in fifth grade, Ayden Estrada in fourth grade, (front row, from left) Nate Presley in second grade, Kaelyn Carter in first grade and Luke Smith in third grade. Not pictured are Camden Stewart in prekindergarten and Paxton Grah in kindergarten.