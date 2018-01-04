City planners talk school impact

Lebanon planning director Paul Corder and Mt. Juliet planning director Larry Mizzel said they have varying interaction with the school system, but believe growth is inevitable for the area.

Wilson County Schools leaders announced a work session planned for Feb. 1 that would focus on the creation of a capital outlay plan to accommodate the projected rapid growth in Wilson County.

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson said the district’s current capital outlay plan would be finished with the completion of a future Mt. Juliet high school on North Green Hill Road.

Wilson County planning director Tom Brashear said last year projections show the county’s population would increase from the 2015-estimated population of 131,060 to at or near 222,490 people by 2040.

“In relation to the school system, our interaction has been limited to offering data or graphics so they can plan for a capital improvement project,” said Brashear, who said the department could do more if it’s asked.

Brashear said the department provides information to school consultants about developments under construction and planned population areas and more.

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said more than 10,000 units are planned throughout Wilson County in the next two to five years. Brashear said the county planning department handles development in the Wilson County jurisdiction, while each city planning department handles development in its respective city.

Johnson said the district typically plans for student population to grow 500-600 students annually, while Wright said if the district used an accepted formula and calculate 1.3 children per unit and apply to units approved throughout Wilson County, the district would face a critical shortage of classrooms in about two years.

“We communicate with each other. We’ve sat down a couple of times lately,” said Corder, who said conversation takes place with county and city school leaders.

Mizzel, who joined Mt. Juliet’s planning department four months ago, said he hasn’t been a part of any conversations with school leaders about growth. Both directors said halting the issuance of building permits would not be an easy task nor necessarily solve the district’s overcrowding issues.

“If a developer comes in and meets all qualifications, we have to honor their request,” said Mizzel, who said the department and leaders would consider changing procedures if it received a formal request from school district leaders.

Mt. Juliet issued about 500 single-family building permits last year, according to Mizzel, who added the city has received 15 applications this month.

“The new comprehensive plan could be helpful because we can really start to think about schools and where we should focus some growth to help them out,” Corder said.

The Lebanon Comprehensive Task Force will create a comprehensive plan for the city, with a focus on a future land-use plan, major thoroughfare plan, downtown aspects, parks and recreation and more.

Corder said the group could consider housing impact on schools and focus development in areas that benefit the districts and help with different aspects, such as bus routes.

Corder said the city does consider potential impact on school districts, as well as infrastructure and emergency services, when analyzing developments.

Mizzel, who worked in development in Franklin before joining Mt. Juliet’s planning department, said Mt. Juliet and Wilson County follow a similar growth pattern to the Williamson County area.

“It’s a booming area,” Mizzel said.

“As long as Nashville is booming, we’re going to have some growth pressure,” Corder said.