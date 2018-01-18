Snow pushes districts toward inclement weather days limit

Both districts were closed Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while winter weather closed both districts for the rest of the week. Both will look to resume classes Monday.

Lebanon Special School District has three remaining inclement weather days remaining from the eight built into the school’s academic calendar. The system has used five days and another five days in the district’s calendar are designated as stockpile or teacher in-service days, according to Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson.

The system compiles 13 days from increasing daily instructional time to 7.5 from the typical seven hours, according to Benson.

Wilson County Schools used five of its nine inclement weather days and has four remaining. The system builds inclement weather days the same way as Lebanon schools.

Benson said if the system used more than the remaining inclement weather days, he would look at the calendar, decide on a course of action with district leaders and present the plan to the Lebanon Special School District Board of Education for approval.

Jennifer Johnson, Wilson County Schools spokesperson, said the district has not created a plan in case the district exceeds its inclement weather days.

“Since we still have four days left, it’s premature to say with certainty,” Johnson said.

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright has said she did not want to use spring break days as makeup days for inclement weather days, which means the makeup days could be added at the end of the school year if the situation arose.