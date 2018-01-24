Tennessee State Museum to hold homeschool day in February

The theme of the day will be Black History Month and will include an exclusive viewing of the award-winning travelling exhibit, Slaves and Slaveholders of Wessyngton Plantation, a “detectives of history” hands-on program and many more educational activities. Participants will experience the museum’s living history programs and learn more about the contributions African Americans made to Tennessee’s history and culture.

The Tennessee State Museum is located at Fifth Avenue and Deaderick Street in downtown Nashville, and metered and lot parking is available nearby. While the event is free, families should plan on paying to park in downtown Nashville. The main branch of the Nashville Public Library at 615 Church Street has a public parking lot and is a convenient walk to the museum.

For questions about homeschool day, contact Rachel Helvering at 615-253-0149 or rachel.helvering@tn.gov.

The Tennessee State Museum was established by law in 1937 “to bring together the various collections of articles, specimens and relics now owned by the state under one divisional head,” and “to provide for a transfer of exhibits wherever they may be.”

The Tennessee State Museum is currently housed in the James K. Polk building in downtown Nashville, where it has been for nearly 35 years. Gov. Bill Haslam proposed, and the Tennessee General Assembly approved, $120 million in the 2015-16 budget to build a new home for the Tennessee State Museum on the Bicentennial Mall to maximize the state’s rich history by creating a state-of-the-art educational asset and tourist attraction for the state. The governor also announced $40 million would be raised in private funds for the project.

A 140,000-square-foot facility is under construction on the northwest corner of the Bicentennial Mall at the corner of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Jefferson Street to tell Tennessee’s story by showcasing one-of-a-kind artifacts, art and historical documents in an interactive and engaging way. More information on the museum may be found at tnmuseum.org.