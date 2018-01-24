Woman from Wales gets help at Adult Learning Center

Courage and determination brought her to the United States, but it took trust to keep her here once she arrived in Nashville.

Sarah lived in Wales, United Kingdom, and worked in the U.S. with her job during the last 30 years in 12-month contracts. She wanted to continue her education to further her career, and as a result of her research, she found Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro was only one of three colleges in the U.S. that offered a degree in environmental sustainability. Adams works as a health and safety officer, ensuring all OSHA standards are met for her employer.

Once Adams contacted MTSU, she found her education did not meet the current standards required by MTSU for admission as a new student. Since Sarah is 51 years old, and it was a long time since she was in school, MTSU told her if she could meet the requirement of the High School Equivalency Diploma, a career and college readiness test, she would be accepted as a student.

Adams set out to make this happen, and she arrived Aug. 30 in Nashville for six weeks. In advance of her arrival, she arranged with a previous employer for transportation and accommodations. Regretfully, things did not work out as planned. First, one of Adams’ bags did not arrive. She was introduced to an airline agent who helped her file her lost luggage claim.

As her day progressed, she realized her ride wasn’t coming, either. Fortunately, she was offered a place to stay for the night until she could work out additional arrangements. That night, upon evaluating her situation, she decided she would fly back home the next day.

Much to her surprise, another airport employee offered her a room for the duration of her stay. Adams took a leap of faith and came to Lebanon. On Saturday, as she was walking around Lebanon, she came upon a Wilson Habitat for Humanity house under construction. She talked with people there, and they told her about the Adult Learning Center. Adams was so thankful for their kindness and guidance, she repaid them with “sweat hours.” She worked with Habitat for several Saturdays during her visit.

It took Sarah a little more than two weeks to pass her HiSET. She came to class every day, and on some days, came to morning, afternoon and night classes. She was determined to not only pass her test, but to also make the scores needed for enrollment with MTSU.

She succeeded and received her acceptance letter Oct. 2 from MTSU to begin classes in January. She was also awarded an international merit scholarship for her efforts.

Adams said she’s thankful for the Adult Learning Center and encouraged anyone to call 615-443-8731 or visit 107 North Greenwood St. if he or she needs a High School Equivalency Diploma.

The Adult Learning Center offers free classes to adults to prepare for the HiSET test, adult basic education and post-secondary remediation for those who need to strengthen their skills.