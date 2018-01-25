Friendship Christian Middle School Winter Festival

Friendship Christian Middle School will hold its Winter Festival on Monday at 5:30 p.m. The queen and king are Hope Ilias and Max Duckwiler. The sixth-grade attendants are Zoie Cothron, escorted by Josh Pippin, and Emmy Pitt, escorted by Tate Tidwell. The seventh-grade attendants are Haven Ball, escorted by Reid Powers, and Erin Gallatin, escorted by Reagan Nelson. The eighth-grade attendants are Camille Badger, escorted by Noah Tidwell, and Nishika Shah, escorted by Rex Nave.