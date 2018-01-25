Lawmakers learn about Lebanon High School biotech program

Bill Moss, Wilson County career technical education supervisor, course creator and science teacher Melissa Bunch and Lebanon students Allison Burruss, Melissa Crespo and Hunter Fugate presented information about the program to the committee, which included Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon.

“I’ve been in her classroom and watched what’s happened there, and I hope this is going to be a model for the state, so we’re very excited to hear what you have to say today,” Pody said.

Lebanon High School unveiled the first biotech lab of its kind last year. The program took about two years to create, and the idea rose from a conversation with Lebanon High School principal Scott Walters and Bunch.

Bunch worked closely with Volunteer State Community College staff to create the program, which features almost daily lab work, allowing students to gain valuable work experience while still in high school.

The students expressed what the program has taught them and what it could mean for other students across the state.

“This program has taught me how to properly document things in the lab book, use equipment correctly and to be comfortable in the lab,” said Burruss, who will enter a forensic science program at the University of Mississippi upon graduation.

Burruss, who will enter college with eight biotech credit hours, said the course has taught her various skills, including replicating and separating DNA.

Crespo said the course gave her a closer look at the skillsets needed to be successful in biotech and forensics.

“I’ve always known I’ve adored science, but I’ve never truly known what it takes to work in a lab and what experiences and skills are needed to properly do experiments,” she said.

Fugate received an internship offer from a Mt. Juliet company, and he said he would not have the opportunity without the course.

“This program is extremely beneficial to us,” said Fugate, who said the program has given the students valuable experience they could use in their career.

Dennis Grimaud, co-founder and former chairman and president of the Tennessee Biotech Association, also expressed support for a statewide replication of the Lebanon High School program.

“I’ve seen her program. I’ve watched her students. It’s impressive. These students are doing things that I did in college, but they’re doing them in high school. That’s really impressive,” Grimaud said. “I think that from an industry standpoint, if Nashville is going to make an impact – if the state of Tennessee is going to make an impact – I strongly recommend these types of programs.”

Moss and Bunch said although the program has experienced early success, it’s not where they want to take it in the future.

“We’re at a certain spot right now, but that’s not where we want to end,” said Moss, who said the program is about meeting the needs of student, employers, community and the state.

Bunch highlighted things to make the program successful statewide, including more training for teachers and more funding to maintain programs after they have started.

Watch the Lebanon High School presentation: