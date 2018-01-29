Viral video draws national support, criticism

Emily Gipson, 16, posted her video, “Welcome to Lebanon High School,” last week after she recorded it after school hours in a classroom at the school. She said she received two days of in-school suspension after administrators said she “was trying to incite violence while on the school campus.”

Lebanon High School principal Scott Walters said he couldn’t discuss Gipson’s punishment due to her right to privacy as a student, but he did talk about her video.

“In talking with Emily, because I met with her a couple of times, we talked about what she was trying to accomplish and what was accomplished with the video,” Walters said.

“Of course, she does have her right to free speech. What I did have a problem with was that it was videoed on school campus in a classroom without the teacher’s permission. It would have been better if she had done it at home and away from school.”

The content of the five-and-a-half-minute video features Gipson speaking out about issues such as suicide, student stress, bullying and more while in front of a whiteboard in a school classroom.

The video received more than 550,000 views on YouTube, while appearing on several social sites, including Reddit. It has sparked hundreds of responses, which have ranged from support for Gipson and other students, to questioning of issues at the school and around the country.

“This young lady stood with courage to say what so many others can't or won't. And here the administrative staff is trying to silence it, again,” Kendra Butrum wrote on Facebook.

“I give kudos to this student for making this video and giving her opinion, but I feel like this was more about her expressing her dislikes about her own high school rather than her bringing ‘awareness,’" Cody Pate wrote on Facebook.

The video received more than 800 comments on YouTube.

“Keep this up. This needs to get to more people. We need to spread positivity in a place where depression is a norm. Great job. Keep this up please,” Jonathan Gasse wrote on YouTube.

“Here’s the thing, though. I went to LHS. It’s not the facility’s fault. I was diagnosed with severe depression around my sophomore year, and the faculty was great in helping me out,” Fiona Hayward wrote on YouTube. “However, they have a job that isn’t constantly mediating our life issues. It’s our job to go out and seek help from people whose job is to help with issues like this. To think that the LHS facility needs to solve all our issues is just childish and selfish.”

“Nobody is looking at this from outside the realm of LHS. I went to Wilson Central High School, which is also in Lebanon. I graduated in 2015, and I can tell you the same kind of environment exists there, too. It's not just LHS. It's high schools in general,” Miranda Duncan wrote on YouTube.

Gipson said she was shocked and encouraged by the feedback she’s received.

“I never knew that it would get this big. Through it getting this big I’ve learned a lesson – this is not my school. This is everyone’s school. This is a national problem,” Gipson said in a follow-up video.

Walters was also surprised to see the amount of feedback he received on the video. He said he received notes and cards from parents and students, who didn’t agree with the video, including a gift from one student who told him he was doing a good job. He said he fielded some calls from parents who were confused about the video, because it wasn’t what their children come home and say about the school. Other parents have called just to ask how things are going at school.