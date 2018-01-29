Watertown High School coming home court

Watertown High School held coming home Friday night. Pictured (from bottom to top) are seniors and escorts Owen Queen, escorted by Kezney Batey; Alex Wims, escorted by Brittany Kumph; Lucas Stoner, escorted by Hannah Josie; king Austin Lasater, escorted by Ashlyn Vantrease; Neel Reeves, escorted by Hailie Gibson; Mr. and Miss 11th grade Brandon Allison and Abby Groce; Mr. and Miss Watertown High School Preston Tomlinson and Brenna Luttrell; Mr. and Miss 12th grade Zach Wren and Nealie Ropp; Mr. and Miss ninth grade Brandon Watts and Abby Cooper; and Mr. and Miss 10th grade Elijah Williams and Savannah Gross.