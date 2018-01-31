Mt. Juliet Masonic Lodge presents scholarships

He also graduated Phi Beta Kappa, magna cum laude with a degree in biochemistry from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia class of 2017. He now attends Vanderbilt University doctoral program in biosciences in the class of 2022.

Parker Greenwood graduated summa cum laude from Battle Ground Academy in the class of 2017. He was lead in the school’s production of ‘Les Misérables’ and many musical and theaters works. He is currently a freshman at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas seeking a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in the class of 2021. He was awarded the chancellor’s scholarship. The Greenwoods expressed their gratitude to the Mt. Juliet Masonic Lodge for the awards for their continuing education.