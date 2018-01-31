Schools spokesperson elaborates on viral video

Emily Gipson, 16, posted her video, “Welcome to Lebanon High School,” after she recorded it after school hours in a classroom at the school.

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson said school administrators are getting the bulk of the criticism, and she thinks a lot is done to combat bullying within the schools.

“I just feel like there’s a lot of blame being placed on school administrators,” said Johnson. “A lot of bullying happens outside the hours students are at school. There are some apps parents could monitor more closely while their child is at home. Bullying is generating problems online, and it’s disingenuous to blame staff. Parents need to step in at home when it comes to their child’s online presence. We can’t do that.”

According to Johnson, the school system called a meeting shortly after the suicide of a Lebanon High School student in October. Johnson said she was sorely disappointed by the lack of attendance from parents.

“We brought in several people to talk to students and parents about the effects of bullying,” said Johnson. “I was disappointed that only about 50 people showed up.”

One of the things Wilson County Schools implemented to fight bullying is the STOPIt app, which allows students to anonymously report situations such as bullying to school administrators. In the three months the app was used, 102 incidents were reported, and only two of them were confirmed to be bullying. This has caused some to label the app as ineffective, but Johnson said that’s not necessarily true.

“It’s designed not just as a bullying app, but for other things, too,” said Johnson. “So, I don’t really think that’s a failure. There have been some instances of students using the app as a joke, but I wouldn’t say it’s a majority.”

Gipson listed the STOPIt app as partial inspiration for her video.

“The school put out an app called STOPIt, and they put out on our school news video, and that’s when a lot of people made fun of them and laughed at them,” said Gipson. “My intent was not only to bring students together, it was to also let all of them know we need to do something, and the way we are all treating one another is not OK.”

The content of the five-and-a-half minute video features Gipson speaking out about issues such as suicide, student stress, bullying and more while in front of a whiteboard in a school classroom.

Several students responded to the video, both locally and nationally. Several students commented on the YouTube video in support of Gipson’s message. One girl even said she was contemplating suicide until she saw Gipson’s video and decided to seek help.

A Lebanon High School debate student posted a video called “Goodbye, Lebanon High School” on Monday, which gives a rebuttal to Gipson’s video. Gipson has said she takes the positive, as well as the negative feedback.

“There are heavy weights to wear in making a difference,” said Gipson. “Sometimes the negative comments give me feedback and make me grow and how I can be a voice for the most amount of people. It’s OK. They have their opinion, and I have my opinion. I like to read all the way through the bad comments and the good comments. I learn something from all of them.”

Some of the critics acknowledged Gipson’s anti-bullying message and passion was strong, but they felt it could have been done in a different way.

The school received its share of criticism, too. Since the video went viral, 31 people, mostly from out-of-state, have given the school a one-star rating on its Facebook page, criticizing the staff and principal Scott Walters for giving Gipson in-school suspension.

“What is wrong with your district?” said Stephanie Lucero in a Facebook review. “You should be encouraging this girl for her anti-bullying video. I live in Colorado, but nothing changes from school to school. You all talk the talk, but you don’t actually do anything. Kids are being bullied every day, and now a child has lost their life, because you didn’t do anything.”

Gipson said she’s proud of the video she produced and felt more good than harm has come from it since it went live. She plans to make more videos like it in the future – just not at school.

“It has brought so many students together,” she said. “Girls who have never talked to me have messaged me and said they liked it. I’ve gotten some negative comments on the video, but mostly everything has been positive.”

Gipson said she received two days of in-school suspension after the administrators said she “was trying to incite violence while on the school campus.”

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson said that wasn’t true; according to Johnson, Gipson was suspended for being in a classroom after hours. Johnson also said while Gipson did have permission from a coach at the school to use the room, she wasn’t honest when she told him for what it would be used.

“When she asked if she could use the room, she said it was for a school project, not that she would be shooting a personal video,” said Johnson. “There are hours that students – even extra-curricular participants – aren’t allowed to be inside the school outside of [school hours]. She was in the classroom well after that, shooting the video on false pretenses. That’s why she was punished.”