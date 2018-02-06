Schools to monitor illness

“We’re seeing, right now, flu, stomach virus, strep infection and a combination of where some pick up one strain, recover and pick up another strain. Probably the hardest hit in the district is the Watertown community,” Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said during Monday’s meeting.

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson said the district’s attendance rate was just less than 92 percent Monday, while some schools’ attendance rates ranged from 80-89 percent, including Carroll Oakland Elementary School, W.A. Wright Elementary School and all Watertown schools.

Johnson said the district typically starts to look at school closures due to illness when attendance rates reach about 90 percent for the district.

Johnson said teacher absentee rates also factor into the decision to close schools. The district reported 141 absent teachers Friday, 122 Monday and 117 Tuesday.

“It’s not that necessarily all the teachers are sick, but they may have illness in their family. We’re also seeing a large number of kids who made it school but had to turn around and go home. It’s something we’re monitoring,” Wright said.

Illness forced school officials to cancel classes for a week in February last year.

“I don’t know that in my career that if I’ve ever seen illness like we’re seeing right now. If you’re keeping up with the news, it’s not just here. It’s across the country, and that’s really alarming,” Wright said.

Similar to last year, Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson said the district’s attendance rate has dipped, but is not alarming for this time of year.

“We continue to monitor our absences, both with our students and our staff. Although they are a little high, it’s nothing alarming or overwhelming,” Benson said.

Benson said about 5 percent of students were out of school Tuesday, about two to three percent higher than normal. About 7.5 percent of district staff were absent Tuesday due to illness, according to Benson.

“We’ll continue to monitor that, as well,” Benson said.