School News: Belew studies abroad during interim 2018

The course focuses on experiential learning while abroad. Students will learn about the wildlife of South Africa through numerous safari trips. Students will also learn about life in apartheid and post-apartheid South Africa. Finally, students will study South Africa as a BRICS nation with a focus on the South African economy. Belew is from Mt. Juliet.

Belew was also named to Wofford College’s dean’s list for the fall semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.

Interim permits students and professors to concentrate in January on a single study project of his or her choosing. Interim projects are designed to move beyond traditional classroom courses and teaching methods, to consider important topics in relevant ways and places, to observe issues in action, to develop capacities for independent learning and to encourage the responsible self-direction of educational development.

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 26 major fields of study to a student body of 1,690 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is home to one of the nation’s 283 Phi Beta Kappa chapters. The college community enjoys Greek life, as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.

Bobel named to The Citadel’s fall dean’s list

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Michael Bobel, of Lebanon, was named to The Citadel’s dean’s list for his academic achievements during the fall semester.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade-point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of incomplete and no grade below C for work in a semester.

The Citadel, with its iconic campus in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education for young men and women profoundly focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The 2,300 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military but about one-third of each class commission as officers in every branch of U.S. military service. Graduates of The Citadel have served the nation, their states and their communities as principled leaders since the college was founded in 1842.

Brown graduates from Troy University

TROY, Ala. – Jacob Brown, of Mt. Juliet, graduated from Troy University during the fall semester.

Brown attended the Troy campus and graduated with a master’s degree in sport and fitness management.

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with more than 145,000 alumni. Students choose Troy for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Alabama campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while working adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Alabama, as well as at locations around the world and online.

East Tennessee State University announces fall dean’s list

JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University recently announced the names of students who attained a grade-point average that qualified them for inclusion in the dean’s list for the fall semester.

To receive the honor, students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below ‘B-’ in any course taken and a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Students from Wilson County who made the dean’s list included Ryan D. Hoelscher, of Lascassas; Catherine T. Black; Lindi L. Boyd; Misty R. Castro; Hannah R. Gatlin; Justin C. Gazzaway; Lindsey N. Kennedy; Brittany M. McPeak; Vannasith C. Souksavong; Zachary S. Vaden; Bailer G. Winfree, all of Lebanon; Jacob T. Businda; Cody J. Cornelius; Delaney M. Dunlap; Andrew A. Fuqua; Autumn B. Glass; Xavier J. Grisham; Alecia M. Murcia-Billings; Eunice Obeng; Robert G. Patton; Brittany M. Stroud; Jena M. Walsh; Madison D. Zickgraf; Garrett A. Zickgraf; Leslea M. Cole; Elizabeth G. Perrone; Emma K. Scudder, all of Mt. Juliet; Holly E. Baughman; Natalie B. Howell; Samantha H. Khoury; James B. Stewart; Allison N. Winters, all of Old Hickory; Abigail T. Anderson; Ma M. Chandra; Leslea M. Cole; Tiffany D. Dang, all of Hermitage; and Megan E. Todd, of Watertown.

Felos makes dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University

EMMITSBURG, Md. – Alyssa Felos, of Lebanon, earned dean’s list honors for the fall semester at Mount St. Mary’s University

Mount St. Mary’s University is a private liberal arts Catholic university in the Catoctin Mountains near historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland’s second largest city. The university offers more than 40 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and 20 adult undergraduate and graduate-level programs.

Goolsby named to Southern Arkansas dean’s list

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – Ramsey Goolsby earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the fall semester, which secured a position on the Southern Arkansas University dean’s list.

Goolsby is a junior criminal justice major from Watertown.

A total of 505 students were honored to this year’s dean’s list, compared to 402 who qualified for the dean’s list in the spring and 426 in the fall 2016.

Established in 1909, SAU features more than 80 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies. As career and professional trends change, SAU initiates new degree programs to fit those needs. The latest additions include a new cybersecurity computer science program, a welding engineering technology SAU system program and a new track in the master’s in business administration program for social entrepreneurship.

For more information about SAU, visit saumag.edu.

Hayle named to UMass Lowell dean’s list

LOWELL, Mass. – Austin Hayle, of Mt. Juliet, was recognized for achieving academic distinction at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Hayle, who is majoring in information technology, was named to the dean’s list at

UMass Lowell for the fall semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list at UMass Lowell, a student must have completed no fewer than 12 graded credits for the semester and earned at least a 3.25 grade-point average with no grade lower than C and without any incompletes.

UMass Lowell is a national research university on a high-energy campus in the heart of a global community. The university offers its more than 18,000 students bachelor, master and doctoral degrees in business, education, engineering, fine arts, health, humanities, sciences and social sciences. UMass Lowell delivers high-quality educational programs, vigorous hands-on learning and personal attention from leading faculty and staff, all of which prepare graduates to be ready for work, for life and for all the world offers.