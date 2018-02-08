Bill to ban fraternities, sororities draws criticism

The bill, spearheaded by Rep. John DeBerry, D-Memphis, would only allow professional fraternities that promote “the interests of a particular profession” and honor societies on college and university campuses.

All other fraternities and sororities would not be “recognized or otherwise permitted to associate with or operate on the campus of any state institution of higher education,” according to the bill.

DeBerry said the legislation is a response to various hazing incidents that have taken place across the state and country.

“If they are unable to govern and manage themselves to where they bring the proper attention and accolades to our universities, then what use are they?” DeBerry said.

The legislation has drawn criticism from several officials associated with fraternities and sororities. Officials from the National Panhellenic Conference, National Association of Latino Fraternal Organizations, National APIDA Panhellenic Association, National Multicultural Greek Council, North American Interfraternity Conference and and Association of Fraternity-Sorority Advisors recently issued a joint statement in response to legislation.

“One million undergraduate students and 10 million alumni have found great value through their fraternities and sororities – including tens of thousands of students at Tennessee universities, which provide opportunities for personal growth, foster local hands-on service and philanthropic contributions and build communities of support for young men and women,” the group statement said.

“While colleges and universities are facing critical challenges, fraternities and sororities are actively partnering with campuses to implement measures to enhance health and safety, and we invite true collaboration and dialogue with public officials as we focus on solutions.”

The group said DeBerry’s legislation would sever the partnership between Tennessee colleges and universities and the fraternities and sororities on their respective campuses, calling the measure a misguided approach.

“From leading programs to combat sexual violence to volunteering as mentors to empower future female leaders, sorority women are consistently among the most active members of our campus communities,” said Dani Weatherford, National Panhellenic Conference executive director. “This disappointing and short-sighted piece of legislation not only attacks basic student rights, but turns a blind eye to the contributions made by more than 10,000 sorority women on 16 campuses and by thousands of sorority alumnae in countless communities across the Volunteer State.”

“The way to bring out the best in young men is to utilize brotherhood to mentor, inspire and hold them accountable to shared standards – not to limit their basic constitutional rights. Fraternities acknowledge the challenges in college communities and remain committed to working with our trusted higher education partners in Tennessee to improve campus culture,” said Judson Horras, North-American Interfraternity Conference president and CEO.

“We stand firmly against hazing, but believe banning Greek-letter organizations and their activities will hurt those students who are committed to the promotion of multiculturalism, scholarship, leadership, diversity and advocating for justice on their campus and in their communities. It would also push hazing and other dangerous behaviors underground, potentially harming those it seeks to protect,” said Victoria Valdez, National Multicultural Greek Council president.