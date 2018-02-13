County schools attendance rate rises above 90 percent

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson said the district-wide attendance rate was 91.6 percent Monday with 113 teachers absent. Johnson said 100 teachers were absent Tuesday.

The district had 121 teachers absent last Tuesday and 128 were absent last Wednesday when the district decided to close its doors, according to Johnson.

The district reported 141 absent teachers Feb. 2 and 122 Feb. 5.

“It’s not that necessarily all the teachers are sick, but they may have illness in their family. We’re also seeing a large number of kids who made it school but had to turn around and go home. It’s something we’re monitoring,” Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said last week.

Illness forced school officials to cancel classes for a week in February last year.

“I don’t know that in my career that if I’ve ever seen illness like we’re seeing right now. If you’re keeping up with the news, it’s not just here. It’s across the country, and that’s really alarming,” Wright said.

Scott Benson, Lebanon Special School District director, said the district would continue to remain on a normal schedule this week.

“We’re about the same as last week,” said Benson, who said student absentee rate Monday was 6.8 percent, while staff absentee rate was 5.6 percent.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy closed Friday and will remain closed throughout the week due to illness. After-school care is also closed at the school.