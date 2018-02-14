logo

Carroll-Oakland School principal’s list and honor roll

Staff Reports • Updated Today at 3:00 PM

Principal’s List

Second Grade

Ian Gould, Ariona Collier, Alayna Scott, Cole Rhoton, Taylor Franz, Maddux Race, Alyvia Barnabi,  Sadie Webber, Dallas Bennett, Katie Bean, Alexis Davis, Jayden Witt, Andrew Hixson, Wyatt Huddleston, Clementine Fox, Cadence Malave, Addie Lattimore Aaron Gonzalez and Cutler Phillips.

Third Grade  

Hailea Cole, Adriana Powers, Sage Powers, Lily Read, Lexi Simpson, Kera Suddarth, Caroline Pope and Hannah Ferrell.

Fourth Grade   

Rylee Buehler, Tayte Reynolds, Jackson Sabel, Sara Scott, Abram Thompson, Morgan Garton and Gracie Mashall.

Fifth Grade   

Lea Brazelton, Kayla Fowler, Emma Gould, Cadey Logue and Carson Teel.

Sixth Grade   

Leigha Oakley, Annabeth Dorris and Sa’Mya Reedy.

Seventh Grade   

Maribel Barrera, Addie Boles, Grace Brewington, Thomas Case, Rebecca Dyal, Sarah Garton, Macie Jones, Carter Pruitte, Presley Thomas, Bryce Powers, Asiya Bowers, Peri Thomas, Karlyn Race and Macie Palmer.

Eighth Grade    

Haley Bean, Kaitlyn Rodgers, Jackson Andrews, Maddie Brazelton, Megan Edwards, Bryson Glover, Kailey Harvey, Noell Hilton, Ansley McNutt, Chris Moore, Grayson Schroeder, Hallie Anne Teel, Isaac Thompson, Lucy White, Madison Angle and Olivia Boothe.

Honor Roll

Second Grade

Haven Dunnam, Jase Atwood, Jacob Cazares, Morgan Dillon, Michelle Jones, Lennon Musacchio, Harper Neal, Addison Perkins. Ryder Reed, Alyssa Harris, Molly Read, Jaden Toomey, Gabriel Shaner and Aubrey Anderson.

Third Grade  

Kamryn Acosta, Jamie Adams, Jack Anderson, Kaylin Boyd, Alex Hernandez, Emma Knight, Phoebe Lewis, Brayden Martin, Levi Pearson, Riley Wright,  Reece Welch, Cedar Thomas, Kailynn Templeton, Madie Rumble, Aiden Rickman, Jakob Pruitte, Shelby Neely, Eli Moore, Ka’Leigha Logue, Jacob Lehr, Izzy Haynes, Kassidy Eldridge, Harlie Elmore, Lila Everett and Brody Johnson.

Fourth Grade   

Kaleb Green, Reese Conner.  Maddie Hicks, Aldon Hilliard, Payton Hughes, Kailey Linnear, Cortnie Ragsdale, Maddie Shackelton, Emma Trout, Daisy Walters, Chance Cox, Jake Anderson, Lauren Butler, Sage Carmickle, Barrett Childers, James Dyal, Dalton Ferrell, Olivia Lester, Lily Mayo, Yates Swindell, Carter Taylor, Laine Thorne and Dawson Welch.

Fifth Grade   

Coral Felts, Abby McNutt, Brody Reasonover, Addison Simpson, Caleb Tomlinson, Destiny Marrero, McKenzie Lewis, Sarah Adams, Tyler Anderson, Kinsley Coleman, Carson Fox, Noah Lockert, Evay Pryor, Melissa Schell and Sophia Young.

Sixth Grade   

Nathan Briggs, Alexia Malave, Ayden Moore, Grace Reed, Raeann Jenkins, Kyle Knight, Victoria Wilson, Tol Swindell, Brayden Marshall, Paolina Quezada, Weston Binkard, Nathan Boening, Emory Childers, Stone Corbitt, Lana Kate Grissim, Wyatt Harvey, Ja’brya Logue and Carter Pope.

Seventh Grade   

Eli Brownlee, Bryce Jones, Alex Hull, Evan Lee, Catarina Wagster, Alyssa Neuner, Lynzey Jennings, Kendra Hackett, Todd Gonzales, Jayla Cleaver, Caleb Fuller, Damon Dyer, Nathan Binion, Kayla Bell, Araceli Barrera and Kayden Green.

Eighth Grade    

Alex Chastain, Coty Hixson, Kyle Jarvis, Dylan Jones, Breanna Martin, Katelyn Anderson, Edith Barrera, Will Benton, Emma Blair, Hannah Galloway, Gracie Owens, Brandi Shackelton, Perla Barrera, Kaley Cook, Cason McNutt and Cody Stephens.

