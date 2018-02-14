Wilson County students make dean’s list at University of Tenn.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete at least 12 credit hours, not counting work taken on a satisfactory or no-credit basis.

To qualify for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must earn a term grade-point average of 3.80 to 4.00 for summa cum laude, 3.65 to 3.79 for magna cum laude or 3.50 to 3.64 for cum laude.

Wilson County students who earned summa cum laude were Hany Abdo, of Mt. Juliet; Nancy Abdo, of Mt. Juliet; Emily Allen, of Mt. Juliet, Samantha Anasky, of Lebanon; Chandler Bauder, of Lebanon; Megan Belcher, of Lebanon; Ashley Chen, of Mt. Juliet; Austin Cocke, of Mt. Juliet; Haleigh Duke, of Mt. Juliet; Charles Earles, of Old Hickory; Piper Elrod, of Mt. Juliet; Matthew Everett, of Watertown; Andrea Faggioli, of Mt. Juliet; Mary Flesch, of Lebanon; Christina Greer, of Lebanon; Jacob Greer, of Mt. Juliet; Emma Hall, of Lebanon; Christopher Harper, of Mt. Juliet; Emily Hicks, of Mt. Juliet; Megan Hoeg, of Old Hickory; Briley Houston, of Mt. Juliet; Heidi Hunnicutt, of Mt. Juliet; Holly Hunnicutt, of Mt. Juliet; Cara Hunter, of Mt. Juliet; Avie Joyce, of Old Hickory; Ariana Lee, of Mt. Juliet; Mitchell Kludt, of Lebanon; Mackenzie Manion, of Mt. Juliet; Austin Montgomery, of Lebanon; Ronald Moore, of Old Hickory; Christopher Neal, of Lebanon; Mia Otting, of Mt. Juliet; Jackson Owen, of Mt. Juliet; Jessica Owen, of Mt. Juliet; Kodie Palmer, of Lebanon; Rheanna Patterson, of Mt. Juliet; Rebecca Pettross, of Lebanon; Hannah Poirier, of Mt. Juliet; Andrew Porth, of Lebanon; James Richman, of Mt. Juliet; Alexandra Schafer, of Lebanon; Madison Smith, of Mt. Juliet; Jalyn Stewart, of Lebanon; Kara Shoemaker, of Lebanon; Kelsey Tomlin, of Lebanon; Helen Whitaker, of Mt. Juliet; Logan White, of Lebanon; Mary Wilson, of Mt. Juliet; and Brooklynn Woodall, of Mt. Juliet.

Wilson County students who earned magna cum laude were Annika Adams, of Lebanon; Ryann Amity, of Mt. Juliet; Molly Barrett, of Mt. Juliet; Jenna Bartlow, of Old Hickory; Amanda Beasley, of Lebanon; Jackson Boyle, of Mt. Juliet; Rachel Brooks, of Lebanon; Whitney Brothers, of Mt. Juliet; Joshua Durbin, of Lebanon; Nathan Dutch, of Mt. Juliet; Jessica Garner, of Mt. Juliet; Grace Greenwell, of Lebanon; Dalton Houser, of Mt. Juliet; John Huddleston, of Lebanon; Autumn Josey, of Lebanon; Madison Kane, of Lebanon; Spencer Kaul, of Mt. Juliet; Tiffany Ledbetter, of Lebanon; Nathan McLaughlin, of Mt. Juliet; Darshan Patel, of Lebanon; Nickolas Pontius, of Mt. Juliet; Colton Ragsdale, of Lebanon, William Richman, of Mt. Juliet; Scott Sloan, of Lebanon; Megan Smith, of Lebanon; Scott Wilson, of Mt. Juliet; and Anna Zikovich, of Mt. Juliet.

Wilson County students who earned cum laude were Cody Allen, of Lebanon; Victoria Brandt, of Lebanon; Austin Brown, of Mt. Juliet; Alixandria Campbell, of Mt. Juliet; Hayden Chaple, of Lebanon; Veraon Clemmons, of Mt. Juliet; Miranda Craighead, of Mt. Juliet; Sydney Day, of Lebanon; Cole Booth, of Mt. Juliet; John Elrod, of Lebanon; Emily Gowder, of Mt. Juliet; Caitlyn Jennings, of Lebanon; Ethan Johnston, of Mt. Juliet; Jacob Lefler, of Mt. Juliet; Brian McCarroll, of Mt. Juliet; John McDearman, of Lebanon; Lauren Mayo, of Mt. Juliet; Elizabeth McPeak, of Mt. Juliet; Reilly Moody, of Mt. Juliet; Nicole Painter, of Lebanon; Courtney Pride, of Lebanon; Savannah Reese, of Mt. Juliet; August Remus, of Mt. Juliet; Hannah Riddle, of Lebanon; Keaton Rodriguez, of Mt. Juliet; Samuel Ruwe, of Mt. Juliet; Madeline Scholl, of Mt. Juliet; Grace Sloan, of Lebanon; Ashlee Tannehill, of Mt. Juliet; Leanna Tanner, of Lebanon; and Mikayla Welch, of Mt. Juliet.