Schools official, police chief discuss school safety

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson said Wilson County schools are required to do a lockdown drill at least twice a year. Steve Spencer, director of safety and emergency management, is at every drill, according to Johnson.

The district held an active shooter drill at Watertown Middle School last summer in collaboration with local law enforcement officials to make sure the proper protocols and procedures remain in place.

District leaders sent an email to school principals and assistant principals Friday and asked them to review procedures at their schools and make sure a staff member mans and monitors school entrances when they are not locked.

“Also, I plan to ask each school if they have not conducted a lockdown drill in the past couple of weeks to schedule a lockdown drill and make sure the students understand what a lockdown drill is. Many parents are not associating a lockdown drill with active shooters,” Spencer said.

Hambrick discussed school safety and mass killings Thursday with the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce when asked about his thoughts on the issues.

“One, because of social media and things of that nature, we’re going to have to give up some of our liberties. I know a lot of people don’t like that,” said Hambrick, who referred to the idea that government could take a more hands-on approach to search for potential threats. “How are we dealing with terrorism now? They go in and scrub. They look at internet stuff.”

Hambrick said there should be an examination of current gun purchasing laws.

“They say he went in and legally bought an AR-15 at 18 years old,” said Hambrick, who said there was a recent mindset change in society.

“You cannot look at Grand Theft Auto and play Grand Theft Auto all the time and it not affect you. What you feed yourself will come out if you manifest it out,” he said.

Hambrick said he did not believe there was one solution for the problem, and multiple changes would need to be made in the future.

“The sad thing about it is it’s become a culture in itself, and if we don’t do something about it, we’re going to see more. The more we see and more it happens, people – and this is what the gaming systems are doing – are desensitizing it. They’re desensitizing death, shooting and everything. It’s just like the game to them,” he said.