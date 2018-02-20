Cumberland online criminal justice program ranked 38th best in country

College Choice ranks schools in various categories by five factors, quality, reputation, affordability, value and satisfaction.

According to the College Choice managing editor Alyssa Koh, Cumberland University offers an online degree completion program in forensic and criminal justice sciences that is dedicated to providing a quality online educational experience in the areas of forensics, administration of justice and corporate security.

“The FCJS online degree completion program offers a new approach to the traditional education setting,” said Koh. “This three-track concentration offers students the opportunity to learn the basics of forensics, administration of justice or corporate security from individuals who are currently in the field. Cumberland instructors combine theory with practical application to provide students with a “real world” view of how each emphasis area operates.

Applicants to the program who are currently employed or have recently been employed in the criminal justice field may qualify for academic credit based upon previous training and experience. Applicants must have a minimum of 45 hours of academic credit, covering the majority of the general education core courses or a university parallel associate’s degree from a regionally accredited institution of higher learning.

For more information, visit collegechoice.net/rankings/online-criminal-justice-degree.