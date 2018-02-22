Wilson County teachers learn STEM skills at Space Center

The three-day conference, held earlier this month, was an annual event designed to immerse educators in the exciting world of space exploration.

Tracy Dowell and Leesa Hubbard, both teachers at Southside School, spent three days at Space Center Houston’s 24th annual Space Exploration Educators Conference, where they participated in hands-on learning experiences with rocket scientists, astronauts and renowned instructors.

It was the first time Dowell attended the conference, and she said her goal was to find innovative ways of engaging students in the learning process.

“My goal was to learn how to incorporate science skills and standards into the language arts classroom. I can tell you that what I learned during those few days exceeded my greatest expectations,” Dowell said.

While Hubbard has worked with NASA for several years, she said she still comes back from the conferences with new ideas.

“Because space exploration is ever changing, I’m consistently bringing back additional knowledge that I can use to develop engaging [science, engineering, math and technology] activities for our students,” Hubbard said.

The duo went behind the scenes of the astronaut training facilities at NASA Johnson Space Center and learned about the technology and research that further NASA’s current and future deep-space missions.