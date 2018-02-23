Tennesseans for Student Success announces 2018 legislative agenda

“Across the state, we hear from Tennesseans who are encouraged by the work done in Tennessee’s classrooms,” said Tennesseans for Student Success president Adam Lister. “Whether it’s closing the achievement gap, graduating more students on time or offering more dual-enrollment opportunities, Tennesseans are making certain students are successful in their classrooms today and their communities tomorrow.”

The group highlighted four key goals, high academic standards; fewer, better tests; greater accountability; and public school choice.

High academic standards supports:

• rigorous kindergarten through 12th-grade academic standards that create high expectations for all students and better prepare them for postsecondary academic or career options.

• career and technical education .

• investments into the response to instruction and intervention program to ensure that all students are on track to succeed.

Fewer, but better tests includes:

• support of an assessment aligned with the state’s kindergarten through 12th-grade academic standards to accurately measure student achievement.

• support of fewer, better tests as a strategy to increase classroom instructional time.

Greater accountability includes:

• support of an accountability system that incorporates student achievement and academic growth to improve instruction in the classroom.

• support of efforts to ensure that talented new educators are recruited, trained and supported throughout the state.

• opposition of efforts to repeal Tennessee’s new A-F school accountability framework.

• support of a current system to select members of boards of education and local school directors.

• support of strategies to increase access to effective teachers for all students.

Public school choice includes:

• support of strategies with a demonstrated track record for improving student growth measures to turn around and improve underperforming schools.

• support of equitable access to resources for high-quality charter schools.

“When Tennesseans go to the polls, they continue to issue their elected officials a clear mandate, support the priorities and policies that champion student success. As the 2018 legislative season gets underway, we will continue to fight to protect and advance the gains made in Tennessee’s classrooms,” Lister said.