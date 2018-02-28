logo

Students

Local students named to Vol State fall honor roll, dean’s list

Staff Reports • Today at 5:30 PM

GALLATIN – Several Wilson County students were recently named to the fall honor roll, dean’s list or both at Volunteer State Community College. 

The honor roll recognition is awarded to students who have completed a minimum of 18 collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.75 grade-point average during the term.

Students named to the honor roll from Wilson County were Lydia Jackson, of Old Hickory; Rachel Stoneman, of Hermitage; Bouachine Barkarr, of Lebanon; Matthew Gillette, of Old Hickory; Savannah Kearney, of Lebanon; Danielle Hayes, of Mt. Juliet; Tracy Paladino, of Lebanon; Andrew Brumley, of Mt. Juliet; Melody Holladay, of Mt. Juliet; Megen Roberts, of Lebanon; Laurie Karr of Old Hickory; Yanet Campos, of Mt. Juliet; Hannah Page, of Mt. Juliet; Lillian Guillot, of Mt. Juliet; Brittany Moser, of Lebanon; Amanda Graham, of Old Hickory; Shelagh Mason, of Lebanon; Timothy Preston Jr., of Lebanon; Marc Brown, of Mt. Juliet; Hilarie Austin, of Mt. Juliet; Roman Smith, of Old Hickory; and Charity Parisher, of Watertown.

The dean’s list recognition is awarded to students who have completed a minimum of 12 collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.750 grade-point average during the term.

Students named to the dean’s list from Wilson County were Chelsea Dunlap, of Lebanon; Rosie Garcia Escoto, of Lebanon; Chris Edwards, of Alexandria; Mark Parker, of Lebanon; John Forth, of Mt. Juliet; Jaynie Austin, of Mt. Juliet; Lauren Kyker, of Old Hickory; Nathan Russell, of Lebanon; Laura Guethlein of Mt. Juliet; Katherine Barnes, of Mt. Juliet; Norberto Domingo, of Hermitage; Dania Hubard, of Hermitage; Alex Stone, of Mt. Juliet; Thea Danos, of Old Hickory; Ivy Shouse, of Mt. Juliet; Arianna Stroman, of Lebanon; Zachary Lawrence, of Lebanon; Savannah McKinnie, of Lebanon; Alexandra Alva, of Lebanon; Jae Johnson, of Lebanon; Rachael Leyhew, of Lebanon; Dhyey Patel, of Mt. Juliet; Storm Smith, of Mt. Juliet; Alyssa Hughes, of Lebanon; Chelsi Neely, of Mt. Juliet; Audrey Welshans, of Mt. Juliet; Grace Christian, of Mt. Juliet; Chris Rodgers, of Lebanon; Robert Brown, of Mt. Juliet; Brock Fortner, of Mt. Juliet; Emilie Fuqua of Mt. Juliet; Jessi Williams, of Lebanon; Briana Robertson, of Old Hickory; Emily Tufaro, of Mt. Juliet; Isabell Denton, of Old Hickory; Michael Fritchman Jr., of Mt. Juliet; Jacques Hatcher, of Lebanon; Alison Williams, of Hermitage; Harlequine Clay, of Lebanon; Jessica Sanders, of Lebanon; Katelin Bennett, of Lebanon; Andrew Terhune, of Mt. Juliet; Braden Benz, of Lebanon; Jeremiah Mills, of Old Hickory; Kristen Gibbs, of Mt. Juliet; April Wyatt, of Lebanon; Drew Siever, of Old Hickory; Yesenia Melendez, of Hermitage; Katelyn Phillips, of Hermitage; Gabby Anderson, of Mt. Juliet; Victor Carrillo Ochoa, of Old Hickory; Ryan Marshall, of Old Hickory; Jonathan Juniper, of Mt. Juliet; Cassie Ward, of Old Hickory; Jennifer Hyatt, of Lebanon; Kayla Durrence, of Mt. Juliet; and Kimberly Holland, of Lebanon.

To be recognized on the dean’s list and honor roll, students have completed a minimum of 12 collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.75 grade-point average during the awarding term and accumulated a minimum of 18 overall collegiate-level hours.

Students named to the dean’s list and honor roll from Wilson County were Ryan Kearney, of Mt. Juliet; Logan Dheming, of Hermitage; Connor Pruett, of Hermitage; Katelynn Hayzlett, of Mt. Juliet; Rochelle Medlin, of Hermitage; Laura Midgett, of Lebanon; Michelle Martin, of Lebanon; Dylan Pinder, of Mt. Juliet; Connor McCaskill, of Lebanon; Travis Mays, of Mt. Juliet; Kaylee Windham, of Old Hickory; Mia Woods, of Old Hickory; Tayla Courage, of Lebanon; Carley Smith, of Lebanon; Elizabeth Callas, of Mt. Juliet; Randy Moss Jr., of Lebanon; Han Zhu, of Hermitage; Ella Lyons, of Lebanon; Heather Herman, of Lascassas; Abigail Youngers, of Mt. Juliet; Alayna Reed, of Auburntown; Kaleb Dickerson, of Lebanon; Ben Trent, of Lebanon; Anastasia Van Alstyne, of Mt. Juliet; Carol Seeley, of Lebanon; Carissa Drew, of Old Hickory; and Tyler Marcum, of Old Hickory.

Recommended for You