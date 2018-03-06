West Wilson Middle School student hit by car

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency paramedics responded and took the girl by ambulance to a TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage with minor injuries.

Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler said it was the car’s side view mirror that hit the girl.

Moore also said a Wilson County sheriff’s deputy who was on his way to the school was involved in a wreck at Aldi on N. Mt. Juliet Road. He didn’t have any further information on the deputy’s wreck.