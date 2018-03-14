School News

CLARKSVILLE – Austin Peay State University announced Michael Young, of Hermitage, was awarded the president’s community college graduate scholarship for graduates of a Tennessee Board of Regents Community College or Hopkinsville Community College for the upcoming academic year.

The president’s community college graduate scholarships are for graduates of a Tennessee Board of Regents Community College or Hopkinsville Community College who received an associate’s degree prior to enrolling at Austin Peay State University.

Three Wilson County students make Samford University’s dean’s list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Three Wilson County students were named to Samford University’s dean’s list for the fall semester.

Wilson County students named to the dean’s list included Parker Smith, of Lebanon; Rachel Williams, of Lebanon; and Hailey Keehan, of Mt. Juliet.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Wehby named to dean’s list at University of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio – Christine Wehby, of Mt. Juliet made the University of Dayton’s fall dean’s list, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

The University of Dayton is a top-tier, national, Catholic, research institution. Founded in 1850 by the Society of Mary, it focuses on educating the whole person, connecting learning with leadership and service. Through student clubs, campus recreation, education abroad, research, service learning and career preparation, students are encouraged to engage the world, developing a critical mind and compassionate heart.

Redmond named to fall dean’s list at Belmont University

NASHVILLE – Alexandria Redmond, of Mt. Juliet, qualified for the fall dean’s list at Belmont University.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

About 35 percent of Belmont’s 8,080 students qualified for the fall dean’s list.

“This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies,” said Belmont provost Thomas Burns. “It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

Two Wilson County students graduate from Georgia Tech

ATLANTA – The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to about 3,100 undergraduate and graduate students, including two from Wilson County, during the institute’s 254th commencement exercises Dec. 15-16 at the McCamish Pavilion.

Zachary Cole, of Lascassas, earned a master’s degree in computer science. Bradley Long, of Mt. Juliet, earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

One of the nation’s leading research universities, the Georgia Institute of Technology is in the business of creating the next – the next idea, the next technology and the next legion of agile minds well equipped to imagine and engineer the future. More than 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled, and Georgia Tech is ranked in the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. For more information, visit gatech.edu.

Presson named to fall dean’s list at Kennesaw State University

KENNESAW, Ga. – Jessica Presson, of Old Hickory, was named to Kennesaw State University’s dean’s list for the fall semester.

Students named to the dean’s list were enrolled in at least nine credit hours of courses and earned a grade-point average of at least a 3.5.

A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers more than 150 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its more than 35,000 students. With 13 colleges on two metro Atlanta campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia and the third-largest university in the state. The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the region and from 92 countries across the globe. A Carnegie-designated doctoral institution, it is one of the 50 largest public institutions in the country. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu.