Cumberland University sees drop in crime in 2017

The Crime on Campus report compiles data submitted to the TBI by the state’s colleges, universities and law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System.

“This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrations and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and continue to create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities,” said TBI director Mark Gwyn.

As part of the report, there is a breakdown of each college and university in the state and the crimes reported in 2017. Cumberland University had four total offenses in 2017, down from six in 2016, and all of them were cleared.

The four 2017 offenses include one incident of burglary, one of wire fraud, one of vandalism and one narcotics violation.

Five of the offenses in 2016 were either burglary or larceny offense. There was also one DUI offense reported in 2016.

Overall, crime reported by Tennessee’s colleges and universities decreased by 2.8 percent from 2016 to 2017.

In total, 26.8 percent of all 2017 offenses reported were categorized as larceny or theft. Robbery offenses decreased significantly, by 55.2 percent; from 29 in 2016 to 13 in 2017.

Assault offences decreased by 13.7 percent and reported DUI offenses increased by 60.9 percent.

“As always, the TBI strongly discourages the comparison of one institution’s statistics to another,” said TBI public information officer Josh DeVine. “The factors impacting crime may vary from community to community and rudimentary comparisons will most likely result in inaccurate, generalized and unfair conclusions of the perceived safety of one campus over another. It is more helpful for context, in the TBI’s assessment, to compare an institution’s data over the course of several years.”

The full 2017 Crime on Campus report, along with similar studies dating back to 2001, is available at tn.gov/tbi.