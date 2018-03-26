West video promotes kindness

The video, set to Imagine Dragon’s “Thunder,” features West students and faculty discussing their dream jobs and how they encourage each other to achieve their dreams.

Students in the video said they want to be firefighters, soccer players, architects, teachers and more. The group said they encourage teacher and other students in several ways, including smiling, giving teachers coffee, cheering others on in races, making others feel included, pitching in to help others and more.

“Kindness Week is probably my favorite ever, because it’s a full school of encouragement,” said West second-grade teacher Kayleigh Miller. “I love encouraging people by looking them in the eye and saying, ‘Hey. How’s your day?’ I also love encouraging my kids with hugs. That’s my favorite.”

The video also features students reciting catchy phrases to promote kindness, including “If you can’t think of something nice to say, you’re not thinking hard enough.”

West principal Chris Plummer also shared brief thoughts on kindness in the video.

“West is best when you’re being kind,” he said.

West will hold a series of special days during Kindness Week to reinforce that “Bulldogs Don’t Bully.”