Scott graduates from MTSU with highest honors

Scott earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace and graduated magna cum laude. He was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa national honor society, a recipient of the MTSU presidential scholarship, MTSU parent alumni scholarship, MTSU Alphonse Cimino memorial endowed scholarship, the United Association scholarship and the Local 798 voluntary fund scholarship. He was a captain in the Civil Air Patrol.

Scott is a 2014 graduate of Mt. Juliet Christian Academy. He is the son of Morgan and Mary Scott, of Mt. Juliet, and his career plans are to be a professional airline pilot.