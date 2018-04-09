Application process remains open for Tennessee Reconnect until April 15

Following the first week of the application process, more than 4,000 applications were submitted – a record start to adults who want to go back to school to advance their futures.

Tennessee Reconnect builds off the groundbreaking Tennessee Promise program, which provides high school graduates two years of tuition-free community or technical college by establishing a last-dollar scholarship for adults to earn an associate degree or technical certificate free of tuition or mandatory fees.

Both Tennessee Reconnect and Tennessee Promise are programs under the Drive to 55, an initiative spearheaded by Gov. Bill Haslam to increase the number of Tennesseans with a postsecondary degree or certificate to 55 percent by 2025. Studies show that by 2025, at least half the jobs in Tennessee will require a college degree or certificate.

Early results of the Tennessee Promise program show students who participate in the program succeed at higher rates than their peers. Tennessee is the first state in the nation to offer all citizens, both high school graduates and adults, the chance to earn a postsecondary degree or certificate tuition-free.

Those interested in applying for Tennessee Reconnect can do so by:

• completing the application at tnreconnect.gov.

• applying to a local community college or eligible Tennessee Reconnect institution.

• filing a Free Application for Federal Student Aid at fafsa.ed.gov.

• enrolling in a degree or certificate program at least part time.

To be eligible for Tennessee Reconnect, a student must not already hold an associate or bachelor’s degree, be a Tennessee resident for at least one year and be determined as an independent student on the FAFSA.