Democratic Women to give scholarship

The Dorothy McAdoo Memorial Scholarship is awarded based upon the evaluation of an essay on the subject of the “Importance of Women in the Political Process.”

The essays should be between 400-500 words, typed and doubled spaced. A cover page must include the student’s name, address, telephone number and the attending school. The pages of the essay should not include the entrant’s name. A Wilson County Democratic Women scholarship committee will evaluate the essays based on content, form and clarity. The entries must be postmarked by April 17 and mailed to Joni Cochran at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road, Suite 235-374, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

The winner’s scholarship money will be sent directly to the university, community college or technical school where the student was accepted.

This is the 16th year the Democratic Women have awarded the Dorothy McAdoo Scholarship, which totaled more than $8,000. McAdoo was a longtime member of the Wilson County Democratic Women. She served as treasurer for several years and also served on the executive committee for the Wilson County Democratic Party. The Wilson County Democratic Women chose to honor her memory with the scholarship.

The Wilson County Democratic Women meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club, and the public is invited to attend. Contact Terri St. Clair at 615-913-1518 for more information or find the group on Facebook.